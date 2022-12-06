'Proud Of You': BJP Praises Lalu Yadav's Daughter After Successful Surgery Of RJD Chief

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch and former Chief Minister of Bihar, Lalu Prasad Yadav's kidney transplant operation in Singapore was successful. Taking to Twitter, the RJD patron's daughter, Misa Bharti informed that the operation was successful but he is still in the Intensive care unit (ICU) under observation. "Papa's operation was successful, but he is still in ICU, conscious and able to talk! Thank you all for your well wishes!"

She further shared a video of Lalu Yadav where he himself was seen giving an update on his health from the ICU and can be heard saying, "Thank you for all your wishes. I have recovered, because of your prayers and I am feeling good now."

Misa Bharti also stated that as soon as Lalu Yadav gained consciousness he took stock of his daughter, Rohini Acharya who donated her kidney. Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister and Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi Yadav also said that both his father and sister Rohini are healthy after the transplant. It is pertinent to mention that the RJD chief was suffering from kidney-related problems for a long time and was advised of a transplant.

Lalu Yadav's daughter praised for donating Kidney

After the RJD leader was advised of a kidney transplant, his daughter Rohini Acharya decided to step in and give one of her two kidneys to her father. Tejashwi Yadav revealed the reason behind her decision stating, "My sister's kidney had the best match with that of my father's kidney, and therefore, we decided to go ahead with it". Before the operation, Rohini tweeted, "Ready to rock and roll.

After the successful kidney transplant surgery, Rohini has been receiving praise for donating her kidney. Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh took to Twitter and shared a picture of Rohini stating “Beti ho to Rohini Acharya jaisi (A daughter should be like Rohini) Proud of you… You will be an example for generations to come".

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed happiness on Lalu Yadav's successful surgery, "He is fine. It's a matter of happiness that everything went well. Doctors have also said that he is fine. I have also spoken to Tejashwi Yadav".