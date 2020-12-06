'Proud Of You Sir': Netizens Emotional As Republic AVP Ghanshyam Singh Released From Jail

There was an air of jubilation and vindication online as Republic Media Network Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh left jail after 26 days in the fraud Television Ratings Point (TRP) scam. As he sent a strong message against the 'witch-hunt' against the network and the ‘victory of truth’, netizens agreed completely. They hailed the Republic employee for his spirit, and stated that they were proud of him.

READ: 'Best News', Say Netizens As Republic AVP Ghanshyam Singh Is Granted Bail After 25 Days

Netizens happy for Republic’s Ghanshyam Singh as he is released from jail

As visuals of Ghanshyam Singh stepping outside the Taloja Jail surfaced on Sunday, many netizens got emotional looking at him. They wrote about their ‘heart going out to him’, and wished him good health after his time in jail, and quality time with his family. One termed it as the ‘best news in a long time’ and another termed the entire Republic team as ‘fearless, determined, strong.’

I am so emotional watching live pictures of Ganshyam out of jail. The reporter his colleague too is choking while speaking to him.

Such a simple man Ganshyam is still brave after all these days of arrest.

God bless Ganshyam and his family

Stay safe and healthy — Softspoken (@Softspo77335168) December 6, 2020

Happy to see you live on TV Ghanshyam...Proud of You!!! ..Welcome back Sir....Take care🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗🤗.Like Boss!! like Ghanshyam!! So as whole Republic team!!!Fearless,Determined,Strong...

Proud of Ghanshyam,Proud of Republic....👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Kavita (@Kavita61296676) December 6, 2020

So happy to hear this. My heart goes out to him. May Lord Rama bless him with good health and happiness. — LF (@LF25347513) December 6, 2020

Welcome back Mr.Ghanshyam to this FREE WORLD. BREATH, EAT & DRINK the AIR of FREEDOM & ENJOY. — divakar rai (@divakarrai) December 6, 2020

Be strong sir we are with you !! — Shailaja chandrashekararao (@shaila232001) December 6, 2020

READ: Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh Granted Bail After 25 Days In Taloja Jail In Fraud TRP Case

On his way home after being released from prison, Singh said, "This is a big victory for the Constitution. We are fighting for the truth, we know we've not done anything wrong, that's why the courage is there." He added, "It's a victory for truth, truth can’t be changed and we stand by it. It’s a victory of the Constitution, Satyameva Jayate!" Ghanshyam Singh sought inspiration from Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. "Arnab was my source of strength, I believed in the Constitution and my boss. Arnab always stands for the truth."

#GhanshyamGetsBail | It's a victory for truth, Satyameva Jayate: Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh out of Taloja jail 21 hours after grant of bail and 26 days after his arrest in fraud TRP case; Tune in to watch #LIVE here - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/smE3bdCF6g — Republic (@republic) December 6, 2020

A Mumbai court on Saturday morning had granted bail to Ghanshyam Singh after he spent 25 days in the Taloja Jail. He was let out of the prison 21 hours after the bail order.

Singh had been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on November 10. This was after he had been summoned multiple times and questioned for hours. A moment where his face was covered with black cloth while being taken to the court had led to heated reactions.

Even the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had taken note of a complaint on the arrest of Ghanshyam Singh by advocate Aditya Mishra. The human rights body had even summoned Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for questioning.

Republic falsely attacked in TRP case

Republic TV has strongly denied Mumbai Police’s false allegations about being involved in the TRP scam, which involved allegedly making payments to panel homes, where the TRP meters had been installed. The FIR of the case did not mention Republic and even Hansa Research, the company that collated the ratings, filed a writ petition alleging that they were forced to implicate Republic TV in the case. Audio tapes of witnesses being forced to testify against Republic in the court had also confirmed that the allegations were false.

READ: Republic AVP Ghanshyam Singh's Bail Plea Adjourned Till November 24; To Remain In Jail

READ: Republic AVP Ghanshyam Sent To 3-day Police Custody, Brought To Court With Face Covered