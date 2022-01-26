Proud To Be Indian: Wife Of Air Cdre Ramesh Benegal Of Netaji Bose's INA Tells His Story

A few days ago, Subhas Chandra Bose was honoured with special gestures by the government and tributes were even given by other countries on his 125th birth anniversary. The freedom fighter is known for his actions against the British and with the help of the Indian National Army played a crucial role in India winning freedom. His INA was filled with enthusiastic youngsters, who were ready to give it their all for the Nation.

As India celebrated the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday, Republic Media Network honoured one such member of the INA, Air Commodore Ramesh Sakharam Benegal, who passed away in 2003. The late Maha Vir Chakra recipient's wife shared her experiences as the network honoured some of the heroes of the Nation, as a part of its 'Proud to be Indian' initiative on Republic Day. She shared that she and her family were proud of him, and that his medals were as precious as jewellery.

Wife of Air Commodore Ramesh Sakharam Benegal, member of Bose's Indian National Army, speaks to Republic.

Ramesh Sakharam Benegal joined the Indian National Army and was chosen to join the Tokyo Boys to train as a fighter pilot. Later, he attended the Imperial Japanese Army Air Force Academy in 1944. He would go on to fight for India in the wars of 1965 and 1971.

Air Commodore Ramesh Sakharam Benegal was known to never return from any mission without completing his objective.

When asked about him, his wife Meera Benegal said, "He was one among 35 cadets personally chosen by Subhas Chandra Bose. He travelled all the way from Burma to Japan and joined the Tokyo Boys. They were under training during the atom bomb explosion and everything came to an end."

"Around that time, they heard that Subhas Chandra Bose had died in a plane accident. They took his ashes and kept it in the Renkō-ji temple. Even now, the Japanese are honouring Subhas Chandra Bose on his birthday and anniversary day," she added.

"My husband had gone to Japan on invitation, as one of the members of the Tokyo Boys. There they had a wonderful time, because of Japanese people who were followers of Subhas Chandra Bose," Meera Benegal said.

She also said, "After the atom bomb explosion, they had taken them as prisoners when they were 16-17-year-old boys at that time. My husband too, and they were separated from their families. Bose told my husband that he met him my husband's brother, who used to work in the administrative department at the INA. Bose told him, 'Don't worry, I will tell him to write to you."

"They were sent as prisoners at that young age. And of course, he was very taken up with Subhas Chandra Bose. and always wanted to follow his footsteps. He did whatever you could after he was released from the INA.

When asked about her rumoured plans to donate Air Commodore Ramesh Sakharam Benegal's uniform and medals, she denied it. She said, "His medals are even more precious than diamond jewellery. He received the Mahavir Chakra during the '71 war and the beginning of 1971, he was given the Ati Vishisht Seva Medal."

"I would not trade it with even with my jewellery. The children and grandchildren are all very proud of him," Mrs Bengal said.