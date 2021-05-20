'Provide Medical Insurance To Contractual Healthcare Workers': NHRC To Centre, Delhi Govt

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC) on Wednesday wrote to the Union Health Ministry and the Delhi government asking them to look into providing adequate medical care and financial protection to the paramedical and medical staff employed on a contractual basis amid COVID-19. Taking note of the alleged non-provision of any financial and insurance cover to contractual healthcare workers, the NHRC asked the Health Ministry and the Chief Secretary of the Delhi Government to submit an action report within two weeks.

"It is a serious issue, if the contractual doctors, resident doctors and paramedical staff of the Delhi government and other central government hospitals are not getting life-care medical facilities when they fall ill during their service to save lives of people during such a pandemic situation," the NHRC observed in its statement. "This may include getting medical insurance to facilitate their treatment in private hospitals in these testing times," the statement added.

Apart from submitting a report, the NHRC has asked the Centre to provide adequate financial support to Amit Gupta, senior resident, paediatrics of Satyavadi Raja Harishchandra Hospital, Delhi who was battling COVID-19 at an ICU in Medanta, Gurgaon. The rights body stated that the senior resident doctor was "not getting any financial support from the government on the ground that he was engaged on contract basis".

"On one hand, the welfare state of the country has provided a medical insurance of Rs 5 lakh to each of the poor family, under Ayushman Bharat Scheme and other such schemes; even casual labourers are covered under ESIC scheme, but on the other hand our Corona warriors, i.e. the contractual medical and paramedical staff are constrained to work without any medical insurance or care to fight with the pandemic," the statement said.

According to the NHRC, while contractual doctors, resident doctors, and paramedical staff in AIIMS are getting benefits of the EHS (Employees Health Services), the contractual healthcare workers of the Delhi government deployed in other central government-run hospitals are not getting similar facilities.

India reported 2,67,334 cases of Coronavirus on Thursday which took the total active cases to 32,26,719. The country reported 3,89,851 recoveries and 4,529 deaths in the last 24 hours.

(With Agency Inputs)