‘Provided Security’: Neptune Group Issues Statement On ‘suspicious Boat’ Found In Raigad

After a suspicious boat carrying weapons was found off a beach in Harihareshwar, in Maharashtra's Raigad district, the Neptune Maritime Security on Thursday issued a statement, confirming that that the yatch was given a security by them and that it was damaged in the Arabian sea due to extreme weather conditions. The crew in the boat were rescued, however, the boat itself capsized and floated away, Neptune P2P Group added.

This comes after Republic Media Network had reached out to Neptune Maritime Security and the representative had said they would issue a statement soon.

#LIVE: Republic contacts UK representative of Neptune Maritime Security whose sticker was found on the gun-box on the boat beached on the Maharashtra coast; company says it is aware and will issue a statement shortly; Tune in here - https://t.co/HibEqEVPCM pic.twitter.com/aFeNKykaGp — Republic (@republic) August 18, 2022

In its official statement, the Neptune Maritime Security said, "In June 2022, Neptune P2P Group provided private security on the vessel ‘MY Lady Han’. The yacht was damaged during a monsoon in the Arabian Sea, causing the Captain to declare an emergency. While the crew were rescued, the yacht was unable to be salvaged due to the extreme weather conditions."

"Earlier this morning, Neptune P2P Group were made aware that the vessel, which was presumed sunk, had washed up on Indian shores. Neptune P2P Group are working with the owner of the vessel and the Indian and UK authorities to determine the official recovery procedures of the vessel and controlled items," it added.

Police contact 'Neptune Maritime Security'

Earlier, sources informed Republic that police have contacted 'Neptune Maritime Security' whose sticker was on the boat. The company has informed them about the incident of a yacht belonging to them which capsized a few days ago in international waters. The company is said to be into Maritime security and the weapons reportedly belonged to them as part of security. These weapons were in the yacht when it capsized. However, the Maharashtra police, crime branch and ATS are verifying this claim.

Earlier in the day, a highly suspicious boat bearing rifles was found on the beach of Harihareshwar. A search operation has been launched by the police. According to police and a photo that has been accessed, three AK-47 rifles were found along with cases of ammo in a custom-made box on the boat. Police are present on the spot and a probe is underway. A high alert has been issued.