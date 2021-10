Providing best education to children is greatest act of patriotism: Kejriwal

New Delhi, Oct 23 (PTI) B R Ambedkar's dream that every Dalit child should get the best education was not fulfilled in 70 years, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Saturday, asserting he has vowed to fulfil it.

He appealed to people to ensure the best education for their children, saying it is the greatest act of patriotism and will go a long way in making the country great.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar had a dream that every Dalit child should get the best education but that dream was not fulfilled in 70 years. I have vowed that I will fulfil Babasaheb's dream," he said.

Paying tributes to Maharshi Valmiki at an event hosted by Delhi Sanskrit Academy at Thyagaraj Stadium, Kejriwal said government schools are much better now and 2.5 lakh students from private schools moved there this year.

"Maharshi Valmiki and Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, two great icons of Valmiki community, emphasised on learning and education. I ask you to send your children to schools and do not engage them in any other work," he told the gathering.

The chief minister also presented certificates and shields to 22 students of Delhi government schools who scored over 90 per cent marks in Board exams.

"These children who scored over 90 per cent marks have dreams in their eyes and they want to become IAS officers, doctors, engineers and go to other fields. Providing the best education to your children is the greatest act of patriotism and it will go a long way in making the country great," he said.

Kejriwal said his government not only ensured free coaching after Class 12, but also provided a loan of Rs 10 lakh for higher education. The government also bears the cost if any student wants to pursue doctorate or other courses from any foreign university, he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Cabinet Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam, Deputy Speaker of Delhi Legislative Assembly Rakhi Birla and several other dignitaries attended the event. PTI VIT SMN SMN

