Provision For No-confidence Motion, Not Confidence Motion: BJP On Punjab Guv's Decision

After Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit cancelled the assembly session summoned by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Bharatiya Janata Party called it a 'welcomed' decision. Taking to Twitter, the head of the Information & Technology Department of the party, Amit Malviya, said that the decision was 'rooted in constitutionality'.

"The statute allows for a 'No-confidence Motion' but there is no provision for a 'Confidence Motion'. It is illegal and also a joke on the people," Malviya wrote in the post on the microblogging site, which had embedded snippets of Article 58 of the Rules of Procedures and Conduct of Business of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Punjab Governor’s decision to annual “special session” of the Punjab Assembly is a welcome one, which is rooted in constitutionality.



The statute allows for a “No-confidence Motion” but there is no provision for a “Confidence Motion”. It is illegal and also a joke on the people. pic.twitter.com/1VXfWyBA9r — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 21, 2022

Punjab Governor cancels special assembly session called by CM

Pertinently, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa and MLAs Sukhpal Singh Khaira and Ashwani Sharma had approached Governor Purohit, highlighting there is no legal provision to convene a special session to move a confidence motion only in favour of the state government. The matter was examined and a legal opinion was sought from Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India. He gave his legal opinion that there is no specific provision regarding summoning of the Assembly for considering the 'Confidence Motion' only, in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business.

"In the light of the above legal opinion, which establishes that there is no legal provision under Punjab Vidhan Sabha Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business that provides for convening a Special Session for Motion of Confidence only, Hon'ble Governor Punjab has withdrawn his order dated 20th September 2022, regarding summoning of the State Assembly on 22nd September 2022," the notification issued by the Raj Bhavan read.

Importantly, the Punjab CM's move to conduct a 'confidence vote' follows a similar move by the Delhi government weeks earlier.