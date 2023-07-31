Last Updated:

Provocative Khalistan Graffiti In Haryana Threatens PM Modi, CM Khattar

In another Khalistani provocation, SFJ put out graffiti and flags carrying pro-Khalistani slogans outside the SDM office of Dabwali Mandi in Haryana.

Amandeep Dixit
Provocative Khalistan Graffiti In Haryana

Khalistani graffiti in Haryana (image: Republic)


In another Khalistani provocation, Sikh for Justice (SFJ) put out graffiti and flags carrying pro-Khalistani slogans outside the SDM office of Dabwali Mandi in Haryana on Monday. Pro-Khalistan organization Sikh for Justice claimed responsibility, and the general counsel of SFJ threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Gurpatwant Singh Pannu said while waving the flag of Khalistan, "This is a warm welcome to PM Modi and Haryana CM from Khalistani supporters".

SFJ Gurpatwant Singh Pannu threatened PM Modi and the people not to participate in the Independence Parade on August 15. Meanwhile, local police reached the spot, launched the investigation, and removed the flag of Khalistan and graffiti.

The writings on the walls mentioned: "Haryana will become Khalistan too, a warning to PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Jaishankar."

