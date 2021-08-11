Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday arrested Adil Farooq Bhat, a journalist and recovered live hand grenades from his possession. In a major development, Republic accessed the Public Security Act (PSA) dossier that was prepared when Adil Farooq was first arrested by forces on February 13, 2019. The dossier clearly exposes Farooq's links with the terror organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba and several terrorists associated with the group.

According to a dossier presented by the police in the court in 2019, the journalist was helping terrorists with the smuggling of weapons to surpass security checks. In addition, it stated that he acted as a courier for Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM). It also stated that he was in touch with one terrorist.

He was released in April 2020. After coming out of jail, he joined journalism and was arrested on Tuesday with two grenades. Farooq is suspected to be one of the accused in the August 10 event, in which 10-15 people were injured, in a grenade attack.

When he was arrested in 2019 the Hurriyat Conference had launched a campaign for his release. Meanwhile, Adil Farooq is currently being interrogated by security forces.

Former DGP on Adil Farooq's 2019 arrest

Speaking to Republic TV, former J&K DGP Shesh Paul Vaid called Tuesday's grenade attack on security forces unfortunate and asserted that Farooq should be arrested as the prime suspect in the case. He also recollected Farooq's arrest in 2019, when the Hurriyat had backed him.

"Back in 2019, Hurriyat leader Umar Farooq in his tweets had said that journalists are being harrassed in Jammu and Kashmir. However, he should now understand that Adil Farooq's arrest shows that the forces don't take action without proof," said SP Vaid.

The former DGP also said that the CNS news agency, where the journalist used to work should also be investigated. "Under the garb of journalism and its privileges, anyone can go to the Raj Bhavan by saying that they are going for an interview. It's a serious security threat. They can also go to high-security establishments," the former DGP added.