PSI Recruitment Scam: Another Legal Notice Served To Congress MLA Priyank Kharge By CBI

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probing the irregularities in the recruitment of police sub-inspectors had summoned Congress MLA Priyank Kharge last month, and then again last week.

Following this, the Karnataka Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigating the PSI recruitment scam case has served another notice to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before the investigating team within two days to produce documents and proofs which he displayed in the press meet at Kalaburagi.

Karnataka | CID investigating the PSI recruitment scam case serves notice to Congress MLA Priyank Kharge to appear before it within 2 days to produce documents and proofs which he showed in the press meet at Kalaburagi — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra appealed to Kharge to assist the CID

On April 24, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge released an audio clip in which two individuals were reportedly heard discussing getting a PSI job by paying a hefty amount as a bribe. A day later, Kharge received a notice to share details he had with the investigating team.

"The CID probing the irregularities in the PSI recruitment had issued a notice to Priyank Kharge to appear before it for questioning. I appeal to the MLA to display his responsibility and assist the CID, which is probing the case in the right direction, by sharing evidence with them," the home minister Araga Jnanendra had said.

The home minister of Karnataka Araga Jnanendra said that he ordered an investigation into the incident after discussing it with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to render justice to the candidates who sincerely appeared for the PSI exam but could not get selected.

Information regarding the PSI recruitment scam was already in the public domain: Priyank Kharge

Reacting to the notice, Congress MLA Priyank Kharge alleged that the CID issued him a notice to divert attention as the investigation was heading nowhere. He further said that he can respond in writing and there was no compulsion on him to appear before the investigating team in person.

Congress MLA denied the charges of leading any sting operation. He told reporters in Bengaluru that the information he shared was already in the public domain such as documents signed by the officials and responses given in the Karnataka legislature assembly and council. He also mentioned that the transcript of the audio was published in the newspapers.

Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said, “What information regarding the PSI scam do they have then? If they have no information regarding the scam, why are they hiding it? Shouldn't they give the information to people? I have been served notice but not the person who had meals with the accused and the head of the recruitment.”

The PSI recruitment exam was written by more than 54,000 candidates for about 545 posts. Police sources said the initial investigation revealed that up to Rs 75 lakh to 80 lakh was charged from the candidates as a bribe.