PSI Scam: Karnataka HM Araga Jnanendra Says CID Has Complete Freedom; No Govt Intervention

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated on Saturday that the state government is investigating the PSI scam very seriously. Speaking to ANI, Jnanendra also said that the CID, which is probing the scam, is not putting any pressure on Amrit Paul, an IPS officer who was allegedly involved in the scam. Jnanendra assured of no government intervention in the case as the CID has been given complete freedom of investigation.

The govt is investigating this very seriously. CID is not putting any pressure on Amrit Paul (arrested ADGP). The govt has given complete freedom to CID: Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on the PSI scam pic.twitter.com/ks4hqA6l6n — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2022

What is the PSI scam?

The Police Sub-Inspectors (PSI) scam came to the fore when the results of the recruitment examination came out in January this year. The recruitment exam was organised in October 2021 for the post of 545 vacant PSI seats and 54,041 candidates appeared for the exam across 93 centres in Karnataka. However, the results of the examination made many raise concerns over the authenticity of the selection process, which later inflated into a full-fledged scam.

After the results were out, many aspirants argued that those scoring less than others were awarded higher ranks, a claim that was proven after the leak of an Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet. After the matter reached the state assembly, Jnanendra ordered an investigation by the CID. Primary investigations of the leaked OMR answer sheet of an aspirant named Veeresh revealed that he attempted only 21 questions out of 120 but ended up scoring 100 marks in paper-2 and scored rank seven.

Following the revelation, the CID made multiple arrests, including that of BJP leader Divya Hagaragi's husband. Notably, Hagaragi chose to abscond after her husband's arrest and was labelled as the prime suspect of the scam. According to the CID's investigations, Hagaragi took Rs25 lakh to forge the OMR sheets of the candidates who paid for it.

Hagaragi's association with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also opened the state government vulnerable to attacks from Congress, which accused Jnanendra of sheltering the prime accused. Earlier in April, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar had said, "She (Divya Hagaragi) is in the custody of the state Home Minister & BJP leaders. There is no doubt about it. They should give notice to the state Home Minister as to what’s his link with her".