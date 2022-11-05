PTI Goes On The Defensive As Pakistan Bans Imran Khan Speeches From Being Aired

After Pakistan's Electronic Media and Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) put a ban on broadcasting or rebroadcasting former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreeek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s speeches and press conferences, the PTI party on Saturday, November 5, said that everybody has a freedom of speech and that it cannot be curtailed in a democracy.

However, the Pakistan government then reversed the move and lifted PEMRA's ban.

Speaking to Republic, when asked when is Imran Khan expected to join the march again, Senior PTI leader Fareed Malik said, "The party has not announced anything as yet. I think Imran Khan will be released either by tonight or tomorrow morning. He will give a speech. There is no point in him not giving a speech. This is the 21st century. Everyone has freedom of speech. There's no way he can be banned."

"Pakistan is going through a transition, and transitions are never easy. I am not being defensive. We have seen a lot of ups and downs. We are moving towards real democracy," the PTI leader added.

This comes just a day after Imran Khan, in his first address from hospital after suffering bullet injuries, claimed that there was a plan to assassinate him and he had an idea about it earlier.

In his address, the ex-Pakistan PM said, "They (Shehbaz Sharif's government) have ruined this country in the last six months. People come and tell me on their own about their conspiracies against me. And what was the conspiracy? These people decided to first prove that I insulted the religion and released a few tapes to create a narrative. I already knew who were those people. In today's generation, it is so easy to get to know everything, as it is the digital world. Then they decided to get me killed in Wazirabad, with an excuse that I insulted the religion, that was the plan, and I kept the plan in front of the public, knowing that it has happened exactly as per the script."

Assassination attempt on Imran Khan

Imran Khan is in stable condition after being shot and wounded during a march. On Thursday, November 3, a firing took place near a container of PTI Imran Khan, leaving 14 people, including the ex-PM himself injured, and one dead.

Khan suffered a bullet injury in the right leg when a gun-wielding man fired a volley of bullets at him and others mounting on a container-mounted truck in the Wazirabad area of Punjab province, where he was leading a protest march against the government. The main suspect was arrested immediately. He was shifted by road to his own-built Shaukat Khanum medical facility in Lahore where an operation was performed and was stable after it.

Hours after Khan was shot, senior PTI leaders said in a video that the former Pakistan Prime Minister believes that the attack on him in which bullets were fired was carried out at the behest of three people including his successor Shehbaz Sharif, the country’s Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Major General Faisal Naseer, who is ISI Director General.