Public Accounts Committee Recommends Probe Into Bommai Govt's COVID Mismanagement

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) has been constituted to probe into the purchases and procurements made during COVID pandemic. PAC which is an independent agency revealed that the Health and Family welfare department did not submit proper proofs and documents regarding purchases done during the pandemic. The committee noted that between 2020 and 2021, the government procured rapid antigen test kits 13 times.

The PAC report also stated, "Health and Family welfare department committed a serious crime of under-reporting COVID deaths. There were over 4.2 lakh deaths, but the department reported only 37,206."

These statements made by the Public Accounts Committee has created a furore inside and outside the assembly. During COVID pandemic, the Karnataka government was led by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Dr K Sudhakar was holding the Ministry for Health and Family Welfare.

The incumbent Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao said, "This report was submitted by the previous government and was tabled in the house and assembly. We will have to go through this. We will also have to see the procurement and purchase of equipment durng the pandemic anc scrutinise if there are any discrepancies. The number of deaths due to COVID was high but there may have been under-reporting."

BJP welcomes probe

The BJP has maintained that they have nothing to hide and took a dig at the Congress calling it a 'reverse gear government'. The saffron party is of the opinion that rather than focusing on current governance and administration of the state, the Siddaramaiah government is busy digging up the past scams. Speaking to Republic, former CM Basavaraj Bommai said, "The PAC may have submitted a report but it is not the final word. It has to be placed in front of the legislature committee. Let's see what happens."

The Public Accounts Committee (PAC), headed now by the Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, was set up in 2020 to look into allegations of corruption in COVID management. The report was tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

Meanwhile BJP state Vice President BY Vijayendra said, "They are most welcome to conduct a probe, we have been hearing a lot about investigations since they have come to power. Let them do any enquiry, we welcome it."

The report has also stated that 'the ventilators brought from the PM CARES fund were given to the private hospitals' whereas the patients in government hospitals were left to suffer. Equipment such as the 5-Part Hematology Analyzer was bought at a rate of Rs 8.35 lakh/unit whereas the same was purchased by Kerala government for Rs 4.60 lakh/unit."