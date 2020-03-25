Public Distribution System Ration For 1.6 Lac Families In Srinagar To Start From March 28

Deputy Commissioner, Dr Shahid Iqbal, Srinagar today said that the home delivery of Public Distribution System (PDS) ration for 1.6 lac families in Srinagar will start from March 28. DC Srinagar Tweeted, "Home-delivery of PDS ration to 1.60 Lakh families in #Srinagar will start from 28th March under strict safety-protocol. Deptts of Food, Agri, Police along with Magistrates, SRTC, SMC and volunteers included. Pl #StayAtHome and #BreakTheChain. Spread the word."

Meanwhile, three men, two of them from Srinagar and with travel history to foreign countries, have tested positive for COVID-19, even as a sexagenarian woman, the first corona positive patient reported in the Valley, has been successfully treated. "2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Officials said that one of them aged 57 had recently traveled to Saudi Arabia. He had returned to Kashmir on March 16, the same day a woman from Khanyar (area of downtown) became the first coronavirus positive patient in Kashmir. The other person aged 65 had travelled to Andaman and Nicobar Islands and returned to Kashmir via Delhi. Third-person, from Bandipora district of north Kashmir, also tested positive for the virus who at present is being treated at GMC Baramulla.

With the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Srinagar City has gone up to three while the total number of infected persons in the union territory rose to seven. Meanwhile, a 67-year-old woman, the first coronavirus patient reported in the Kashmir Valley, has been successfully treated.

The woman hailing from Khanyar area had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing 'Umrah'. She tested positive for coronavirus two days later, prompting the authorities to impose partial lockdown in the city to prevent the spread of the disease. However, Director Sher- e- Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences. SKIMS, Soura, Dr. A G Ahangar appealed to the people to cooperate with the government and follow the advice of the doctors.

"If any person has a travel history, even if he is asymptomatic, he should self-declare and bring it to the notice of the government and health agencies. If anyone is symptomatic and has travel history or any family member has travel or contact history with some positive case, or a health worker who has treated a positive case, he should self-declare and undergo tests and treatment which is very important," he said.

Ahangar also appealed to the people to not buy or hoard the medicines Hydroxychloroquine and antiviral drugs which, he said, should not be taken without doctors' prescriptions.

(Image credits- PTI)