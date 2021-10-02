Public grievances surged from 2 lakh in 2014 to nearly 22 lakh; over 96% disposed: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Friday that the number of public grievances received by the government has increased from 2 lakh in 2014 to nearly 22 lakh at present, and added the 10-fold rise reflects the trust people have shown in the current dispensation.

Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel, said this after launching a dedicated portal for a special campaign on disposal of pendency in the government of India. The campaign will run from October 2 to 31.

He said that all-out efforts will be made for redressing pending grievances with focus on citizen centric governance during the campaign to bring “ease of living” for the common man.

The public grievances have increased from 2 lakh in 2014 to nearly 22 lakh at present with more than 96 per cent disposal of cases, he said.

There had been a 10-fold increase in public grievance cases since this government came to power in 2014 and it, in fact, reflects the trust citizens have shown in the government, he added.

Singh said as the campaign is just happening after the prime minister's launch of the second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban to make all cities of India garbage-free, it is all the more imperative that during this special campaign, files of temporary nature may be identified and weeded out as per the extant instructions and redundant scrap material and obsolete items may be discarded to improve cleanliness at work places.

Over 2 lakh cases of pending public grievances and 4.5 lakh physical files for weeding have been identified for disposal in the campaign, he said.

The cleanliness campaign will be undertaken in 2,179 campaign sites and 301 rules/processes have been identified for simplification, the minister said.

The inaugural function was joined by all secretaries to government of India, and designated nodal officers for the campaign in addition to several heads of department from attached, subordinate and autonomous bodies, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry.

Singh said that the Modi government brought a paradigm shift with the “minimum government-maximum governance” the main aim of which is progressive rise in transparency and added that more than 1,500 obsolete laws were done away with since 2014.

The main mantra of the Modi government is to reach out to the last man in the last queue with all the benefits of the welfare schemes, he added.

Singh said that the special campaign is aimed at ensuring timely and effective disposal of public grievances, references from Members of Parliament, state governments, inter-ministerial consultations and Parliamentary assurances by each ministry/department and its attached/subordinate offices during the campaign period.

The Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances (DARPG) will be the nodal ministry to monitor the implementation to this campaign.

The progress should be monitored by the secretaries/HOD on daily basis, it said.

Dedicated portal at https://pgportal.gov.in/scdpm has been created and made live from 22 September 2021 to enable the ministries to feed the data on identified parameters, the statement said. PTI AKV SMN

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)