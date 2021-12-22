Public Health System Being Reviewed After Three Omicron Cases Reported In Jammu

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday reviewed the public health system preparedness for the new COVID-19 variant Omicron after detection of three cases here, an official spokesman said.

Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta chaired a meeting to review the public health system's preparedness for the new variant, which is reportedly three to four times more infectious than the Delta variant, the spokesman said.

Three cases of Omicron variant were reported in Jammu on Tuesday, all of whom are without any travel history and are now being monitored.

The Chief Secretary directed the district administration to enhance testing and contact tracing for positive patients and closely trace the infection trajectory to establish micro-containment zones at an early stage, the spokesman said.

Additionally, he said all Deputy Commissioners were directed to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour, COVID-19 SOPs and protocols, and micro-containment zones, besides regulating large gatherings.

"Any breach on these accounts will lead to imposition of night curfews and further restrictions," Mehta added.

Moreover, the spokesman said divisional and district administrations were asked to establish buffer zones around the declared micro-containment zones and monitor the spread of the disease to guide further actions.

"All line departments were directed to appoint one nodal officer for ensuring COVID-appropriate behaviour adherence across all government offices with a special focus on industries and transport,” the spokesman said.

The health department was asked to remain in a state of readiness by gearing up their manpower and machinery and firming up the inventory of oxygen supply and medicines, he said.

The health and medical education department was asked to ensure proper functioning of COVID-related infrastructure, including COVID-19 dedicated hospitals, ventilators, oxygen supported beds and oxygen plants.

The department was also asked to monitor international travellers through the Air Suvidha portal and accordingly make COVID containment arrangements to regulate their testing, quarantine and treatment in respective cases, the spokesman said.

