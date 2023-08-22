Public Holiday In Delhi From Sep 8-10 For G20 Meet; Banks, Markets To Remain Shut In New Delhi

All private and government offices in Delhi will remain closed on September 8-10 while banks and commercial establishments, including markets, in the New Delhi district will be shut during these three days.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal approved a proposal in this regard in view of the G20 Summit in the national capital.

According to the approved proposal, all schools and colleges will remain closed during these three days.

"The file has been sent to Lt Governor VK Saxena for his nod. After the Lt Governor's approval, a public notification will be issued by the Delhi government," a top city government officer told PTI.

All commercial and business establishments, including banks and financial institutions, located within the jurisdiction of the New Delhi police district will remain closed on September 8-10.

Special Police Commissioner Madhup Tiwari on August 18 wrote to the chief secretary, suggesting that the government declare public holidays during September 8-10 and issue directions for the closure of commercial establishments located mostly in the New Delhi area in view of the summit.

Closure of a few metro stations, including the Supreme Court and the Central Secretariat, is also on the cards due to security reasons, police sources said.

Heavy vehicles, excluding those involved in essential services, may not be allowed to enter the city between September 8 and 10, the sources added.

India is hosting the G20 Summit and the main event will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10. The summit is likely to be attended by 29 heads of states as well as top officials of the European Union and invited guest countries and 14 heads of international organisations.

Tiwari said in the letter that apart from the main summit venue -- the new convention centre at Pragati Maidan -- there are other venues such as Rajghat, IARI Pusa and NGMA (Jaipur House) that will see visits from the foreign dignitaries.

There are multiple hotels in Delhi-NCR that have been earmarked for the heads of states, and delegates from governments and international organisations.

The special commissioner said that since most of the arrivals will take place on September 8 -- a Friday -- and the delegates will depart on September 10-11, there will be massive movement of traffic, which needs to be curtailed to ensure their safe passage.

"Recognising the magnitude of this event and the substantial logistical arrangements involved, we believe that declaring a public holiday during the G20 Summit will aid in minimising potential traffic congestion, minimising inconvenience to the residents of Delhi and also provide them the opportunity to witness this global summit..." Tiwari wrote.

He had also said that it was advisable to issue directions for commercial establishments, including markets, falling within the "controlled zone" -- located mostly in the New Delhi district -- during this period.

The special commissioner had said the Delhi Police would be issuing traffic advisories for the summit.

"We understand the importance of maintaining essential services during this time and assure you that we are committed to assist in the implementation of any necessary contingency plans to ensure the continuity of critical functions," he had said in the letter.

"In view of the above, we kindly request the esteemed authority to consider declaring a public holiday in Delhi from September 8 to 10 and ordering commercial and business establishments to remain closed in the indicated 'controlled zone' for the overall success of the summit," the special commissioner had added.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav told PTI that his department is coordinating with the transport department and the Delhi Metro.

Routes on which Delhi Transport Corporation buses will not be allowed to ply during the summit will be decided and some of the metro stations may be closed as well, he said.

"It is a coordinated effort and the people of Delhi will be informed about each and every step taken in this direction," Yadav added.

The national capital is already being decked up for the big event, with Lt Governor Saxena hitting the roads to inspect G20-related projects.

Sixty-one important roads and 23 hotels associated with the Summit are being monitored. More than a dozen newly-inducted civil servants have been deployed in Delhi for round-the-clock patrols to point out gaps in preparations, officials said last week.