Public-private Partnership Imperative To Make SEEPZ In Mumbai World-class: Piyush Goyal

The Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal stated on Thursday that the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) in Mumbai, Maharashtra, can be developed in 'world-class' through a public-private partnership plan. As per ANI, Goyal visited SEEPZ on Thursday as part of his Ministry's 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Saptah' celebrations. During a speech to exporters and trade partners in Mumbai, the union minister remarked, “I am confident that with everyone's cooperation, SEEPZ can be made modern and world-class.”

Goyal further said that the ministry might envisage a public-private partnership program in which industry entities who want to renovate their premises are free from rent revision for ten years. He went on to say that the SEEPZ, which was founded in the year 1973 and was built to encourage the electronics industry in India, which is now needed a thorough renovation instead of incremental reform. "Let's bring back the vibrancy into SEEPZ like the earlier years," he added.

Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone (SEEPZ) has a huge export potential.



Let's aim for transformational change & not incremental change.



📖https://t.co/8TWVtwW74n pic.twitter.com/dZbIOKrBuN — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 23, 2021

The plans for the Santacruz Electronics Export Processing Zone

The minister also encouraged the SEEPZ exporters to get together and deliberate on establishing the Common Services Centre functional, renovating the SEEPZ buildings, and upgrading some of the SEEPZ centres into glamorous new state-of-the-art centres for servicing foreign clients. The Minister also proposed that the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) can build a 30,000-40,000 square-foot exhibition facility at SEEPZ to enable buyer-seller meetings.

Goyal has asked SEEPZ that they can take help in the facilitation of the plan citing the instance of the Surat Diamond Bourse. The Minister also mentioned the Rs 4,000 crore renovation of Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Goyal stated that the Centre government has already committed Rs 200 crore to the interior development and renovation of one of India's oldest Export Processing Zones.

The Minister went on to say that his ministry is partially de-recognising SEZs and has already discarded several rules. He stated that they have now enabled everybody, especially SEEPZ, to be multi-sectoral. The ministry is also talking about how an equalisation charge may help SEZs play a bigger part in the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA). He revealed that SEEPZ should be aiming for a USD 30 billion export.

Other developmental schemes

Goyal also clarified that several of the problems mentioned by exporters, such as allowing flawless e-commerce for fake jewellery up to $800, are being considered by High-Powered Committees. As part of the Early Harvest Agreement, Goyal stated that he is "pushing hard" for the gem and jewellery sector to receive a 5% tariff discount, which they have been paying in the United Arab Emirates. Furthermore, Free Trade Agreements are now being completed with the United Kingdom, UAE, Australia, and the European Union in order to offer more access to markets for the exporters.

According to an official announcement from the Ministry, Vanijya Saptah will be observed in all 739 districts of the nation from September 20 to 26, as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Saptah,' which will include more than 250 events throughout the nation. Goyal even appreciated all exporters as well as stakeholders for their assistance in making international commerce easier, quicker, and more flawless, so that it can become a growth engine for the country's economy.

(Image: ANI)