Public Transport To Ply From Tomorrow In Jammu; RTO Opens After 90 Days

In a major relief to locals in Jammu, Transporter Association has called off their strike and public vehicles would ply on roads from June 24. The decision by Transporter Association comes after Jammu and Kashmir Government ordered a hike in passenger fare by 30 per cent till the restrictions imposed on the seating capacity, in view of Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have called the meeting of all transport unions to extend our thanks to the government for accepting our demand. The transporters will ply their vehicles from June 24,” said TS Wazir, chairman of the All J&K Transport Welfare Association.



Earlier on June 5, Transport Association decided not to ply vehicles on road due to the ignorance of transporters by the Government. Transport Association went on strike are demanding resumption of Public transports, as trains, Air and SRTC busses have been resumed, they want the government to resume public Transport.

They also demanded rollback of additional taxes which have been imposed on transporters and Special Package for the transport sector as majority of them are without work for the past 2.5 months. Apart from Public Transport, Regional Transport Office Jammu has resumed its services including Learner License Tests, Driving Skill Tests from today after J&K Government released an order.

As per Government order released on June 22, 2020, RTO, Jammu said that it is to inform the public in general that the Learner License Tests and Driving Skill Tests in this office are being re-started (by reducing the per day quota of slots in view of COVID-19 pandemic) from June 23.

“The applicants who have missed their earlier test dates/ slots have to re-book the same and only those candidates shall be allowed to appear in these tests who have obtained/booked slot/date of appointments afresh,” he said.

Speaking to Republic Media Network, Dhananter Singh, RTO Jammu said,

“Jammu and Kashmir Government has decided to open Regional Transport Office Jammu after remaining shut for 90 days. It will be opened in phased manner and working has been divided into alternate days. We have decided that number of Driving Skill Tests reduced to 50 from earlier 125. All SOPs setup by J&K Government to be followed. People are being made aware of the decision that validity of all documents have been extend till September 30, 2020”.

