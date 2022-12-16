Last Updated:

Publicise Welfare Schemes For People To Benefit From Them: Delhi Minister To Officials

Delhi Social Welfare Minister on Friday asked officials to leverage advertisement and other media to publicise the department’s welfare schemes among the city residents.

Written By
Press Trust Of India
Delhi

Image: Twitter/@RaajKumarAnand


Delhi Social Welfare Minister on Friday asked officials to leverage advertisement and other media to publicise the department’s welfare schemes among the city residents.

Minister Raaj Kumar Anand said officials should raise awareness among the residents so that more people can avail the benefits of the schemes planned for them.

Chairing a review meeting on departmental schemes, Anand also asked the officials to prepare a new plan to ensure the successful implementation of such schemes.

The officials were told that no laxity in the implementation of the schemes will be tolerated by the government.

Anand also took note of the department's capital project, its budget, and expenditure at the review meeting held at the Delhi Secretariat on Friday.

He enquired about the facilities provided in old-age homes and the pension schemes rolled out for them.

The meeting was attended by the secretary and director of the department among other officials. 

READ | Increasing X-ray machines for baggage checks has helped ease congestion at Delhi airport T3: Scindia
READ | Man kills younger brother over drug abuse in Delhi
READ | Newly-elected AAP councilors cleaning every nook and corner of Delhi, says Kejriwal
READ | Teacher hits Class 5 girl with scissors, throws her from 1st floor of Delhi school
READ | Delhi Social welfare minister directs officials to remove encroachment from DDA land

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT