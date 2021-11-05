Puducherry adds 11 new COVID-19 cases, one death pushes toll to 1,861

Puducherry, Nov 5 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry recorded 11 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending taking the overall tally to 1,28,145, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

Director of the Department of Health G.Sriramulu said that the new cases spread over Mahe (6), Puducherry (3) and Karaikal (2) and were identified at the end of the examination of 848 samples.

The Yanam region did not report any fresh infections during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday.

The number of active cases stood at 320 with 63 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 257 were in home isolation, the Health department Director said.

One patient hailing from Mahe, aged 68 years, succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours pushing the toll to 1,861.

As many as 40 patients recovered in the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,964.

The Department of Health has so far examined 19.28 lakh samples and found 16.30 lakh out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said so far 11,33,615 doses have been administered in the union territory and they comprised 7,27,634 first doses and the remaining 4,05,981 were second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

