Puducherry Adds 15 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,29,217

The union territory of Puducherry reported 15 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,29,217, a senior official of Department of Health said on Sunday.

No fresh fatalities were reported from any of the four regions in the union territory and the death toll remained at 1,877.

The 15 cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,049 samples and were spread over Karaikal (seven) and Puducherry and Mahe (four each), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

No fresh infections were reported from Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, in the last 24 hours.

The number of active cases stood at 208 which included 47 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 161 were in home isolation.

The Director said 37 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday as the overall recoveries rose to 1,27,132.

He said the test positivity rate was 0.73 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.39 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 13,06,706 doses which included 7,96,397 first doses while the remaining 5,10,309 were second doses, he added.

