Puducherry Adds 17 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,28,680

Puducherry saw a sharp fall in the number of fresh coronavirus cases with 17 being reported in the last 24 hours.

The 17 new infections saw the overall tally in the union territory rise to 1,28,680, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,265 samples and were spread over Puducherry (11), Mahe (4) and Karaikal (2) while the Yanam region, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any infection in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday.

The union territory had logged 32 cases on Sunday.

The Director said that no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam and the toll remained at 1,870.

The number of active cases stood at 304 with 54 in hospitals and the remaining 250 in home isolation.

He said 36 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 taking the overall recoveries to 1,26,506.

Sriramulu said the department has so far tested 19.65 lakh samples and found 16.65 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.34 per cent while the recovery and fatality rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.31 per cent respectively.

The Health department has so far administered 11,76,677 doses which comprised 7,37,696 first doses and remaining 4,38,981 were second doses.

