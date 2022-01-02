Puducherry adds 27 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,29,52

Puducherry, Jan 2 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged 27 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,29,527, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

No fatality was reported from any of the four regions, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu in a release here.

The 27 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 562 samples and were spread over Puducherry (19), Karaikal (six) and Mahe (2).

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any fresh infections, the Director said.

The number of active cases stood at 150 with 38 patients in hospitals and remaining 112 in home isolation.

As many as 13 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the overall recoveries went up to 1,27,496.

Sriramulu said the death toll remained at 1,881 as no deaths reported in the union territory in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate stood 4.80 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.43 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far tested 20,52,131 samples and has found 17,41,082 out of them to be negative.

The department has administered 13, 97, 207 doses which comprised 8,35,950 first doses while 5,61,257 were second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

