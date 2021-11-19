Puducherry Adds 27 New COVID-19 Cases; Two Deaths Push Toll To 1,869

The union territory of Puducherry logged 27 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,588, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,182 samples and were spread over Puducherry (12), Karaikal (9), Mahe (4), Yanam (two), Director of Health department G Sriramulu said in a release.

Two more people-both hailing from Puducherry -including a 29-year old woman succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, pushing the death toll to 1,869.

The number of active cases stood at 314 with 75 patients in hospitals and the remaining 239 in home isolation.

The Health department has so far tested 19.55 lakh samples and it was found that 16.59 lakh out of them were negative.

As many as 37 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries climbed to 1,26,405.

The Health department Director said the test positivity rate was 1.24 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.30 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far administered 11,70,092 doses which comprised 7,36,169 first doses and remaining 4,33,923 were second doses.

