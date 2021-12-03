Puducherry Adds 30 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death Pushes Toll To 1,874

The union territory of Puducherry added 30 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours while one fatality pushed the toll to 1,874, a senior Health Department official said on Friday.

The 30 new infections took the overall tally to 1,29,028, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here. The fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,467 samples and were spread over Puducherry (19), Karaikal (6) and Mahe (5). Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh infections in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, he said.

The number of active cases stood at 299 which included 61 patients in hospitals and remaining 238 in home isolation.

The Health Department Director said a 50-year old patient from Puducherry succumbed to the virus, taking the toll to 1,874.

As many as 29 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours as the recoveries climbed to 1,26,855.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 1.22 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.32 per cent respectively.

The department has so far tested 19.90 lakh samples and found 16.88 lakh out of them to be negative, he added.

Further, he said the department has administered 12,48,374 doses which comprised 7,67,471 first doses and remaining 4,80,903 second doses.

