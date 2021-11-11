Puducherry Adds 30 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,28,332

Puducherry reported 30 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,332, a senior Health department official said on Thursday.

The union territory witnessed a dip in new cases on Thursday as gainst the 39 registered on Wednesday.

The new COVID-19 infections were identified at the end of the examination of 2,537 samples and were spread over Karaikal (16), Puducherry (7), Mahe (5) and Yanam (two), Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

He said the department has so far examined 19.39 lakh samples and found 16.41 lakh out of them to be negative.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday and the death toll remained at 1,863, he added.

The number of active cases stood at 260 with 77 undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 183 in home isolation, Sriramulu said.

He further said 42 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while overall recoveries stood at 1,26,209.

The Health department Director said the test positivity rate was 1.18 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.35 per cent respectively.

The department has so far administered 11,45,328 doses which comprised 7,30,148 first doses and remaining 4,15,180 were second doses.

