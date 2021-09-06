Puducherry adds 32 new COVID-19, overall tally rises to 1,24,184

The test positivity rate was 0.93 per cent as against Sunday's 2.09 per cent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.80 per cent, the Health department official said in a release.

He said the 32 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,434 samples. They were spread over Puducherry (20), Karaikal (6), Mahe (5) and Yanam (one).

The Health department Director said the number of active cases stood at 914 with 175 in hospitals and the remaining 739 patients in home isolation.

One more person, a 65-year old woman from Puducherry succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday pushing the toll to 1,818, he added.

The Health department has so far tested 16.73 lakh samples and found 14.20 lakh of them to be negative, Sriramulu said.

The Director said the Department of Health has so far vaccinated 38,163 healthcare workers and 23,005 frontline workers. The Department has inoculated 5.79 lakh people belonging either to the category of senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities.

In all, 8.38 lakh people including those who had the second vaccination have been covered in the union territory so far. PTI Cor SS SS

