Puducherry Adds 35 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,28,200

The union territory of Puducherry registered 35 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

The new cases were detected at the end of the examination of 2,534 samples pushing the overall tally to 1,28,200, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The 35 fresh infections were spread over Puducherry (14), Karaikal (12), Mahe (5) and Yanam (4).

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,862, the Health department Director said.

The number of active cases stood at 295 with 60 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 235 in home isolation, he said.

While 44 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday, the overall recoveries climbed to 1,26,043.

The Department of Health has so far tested 19.30 lakh samples and found 16.32 lakh out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said that the department has so far administered 11,39,111 doses which comprised 7,28,772 first doses and remaining 4,10,339 were second doses.

