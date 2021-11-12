Puducherry adds 37 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,28,369

Puducherry, Nov 12 (PTI) Puducherry logged 37 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,28,369 while no death was reported for the second straight day, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The new infections were identified at the end of the examination of 2,465 samples, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said, adding they were spread over Puducherry (21), Karaikal (11), Mahe (4) and Yanam (one).

The number of active cases stood at 271 with 82 in hospitals and the remaining 189 in home isolation. He said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday and death toll remained at 1,863. The union territory did not register any death on Thursday also.

Sriramulu said that 26 patients recovered and were discharged during last twenty-four hours and the overall recoveries so far were 1,26,235.

He said that the Health department has so far tested 19.42 lakh samples and found 16.44 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.50 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.34 per cent respectively.

The Department of Health has so far administered 11,47,178 doses which comprised 7,30,491 first doses and the remaining 4,16,687 were second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)