Puducherry Adds 41 New COVID-19 Cases, Tally Raises To 1,28,561

The union territory of Puducherry added 41 fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,28,561, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

The new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,820 samples and were spread over Puducherry (24), Karaikal (10), Yanam (five) and Mahe (two), Director of the Health department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday and the death toll remained at 1,867.

Sriramulu said the number of active cases stood at 326 and it included 83 patients in hospitals and the remaining 243 in home isolation.

The Department of Health has so far tested 19.55 lakh samples and it was found that 16.56 lakh out of them were negative.

Thirty-two patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries climbed to 1,26,368.

The Health department Director said the test positivity rate was 1.45 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.29 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far administered 11,69,082 doses which comprised 7,35,970 first doses and remaining 4,33,112 were second doses.

