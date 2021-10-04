Puducherry adds 42 new Covid- 19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,26,587

Puducherry, Oct 4 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged 43 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,26,587, a senior official of the Health Department said on Monday.

Director of the Department G Sriramulu said the new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 3,832 samples and were spread over Puducherry (34), Karaikal and Mahe (each four cases).

The number of active cases stood at 654 with 106 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 548 in home isolation, he added.

One more person succumbed to the infection in Karaikal pushing the death toll in the union territory to 1,842.

The Health department Director said as many as 96 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday as the overall recoveries climbed to 1,24,091.

The department has so far tested 18.11 lakh samples and found 15.37 lakh of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.10 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 98.03 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said 10,22,249 vaccine doses have been administered so far and they comprised 6,97,858 first doses and 3,24,391 second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

