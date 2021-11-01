Puducherry adds 43 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,28,056

Puducherry, Nov 1 (PTI) Puducherry logged 43 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. Monday taking the overall tally to 1,28,056, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.

The union territory reported a fatality after not recording any death for seven straight days. The death toll went up to 1,858.

The 43 new infections were identified at the end of the examination of 2,194 samples, Director of the Health department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The new cases were spread over Puducherry (18), Karaikal (18) and Mahe (7). No fresh infection was reported in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday from Yanam, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh.

The number of active cases stood at 419 with 87 in hospitals and remaining 332 in home isolation.

As many as 53 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries stood at 1,25,779.

Sriramulu said that the department of Health has so far tested 19.19 lakh specimens and has found 16.22 lakh out of them to be negative.

He said that the test positivity rate was 1.96 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.22 per cent respectively.

The Director of Health said the department has so far administered 11,30,102 doses and they included 7,26,815 first doses and 4,03,287 second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

