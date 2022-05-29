Puducherry adds 5 new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, May 29 (PTI) Puducherry added five fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 a.m. on Sunday, raising the total infection count to 1,65,854.

The health department examined 1,060 samples and detected the new cases.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the active cases were 19 after recovery of three patients. There was no fatality during last twenty-four hours and the toll remained 1,962.

Sriramulu said the department of health has examined so far 22,51,026 samples and found 18,95,950 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.47 percent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 percent and 98.81 percent, respectively.

The Department of Health has administered so far 17,07,533 doses which comprised 9,67,033 first doses, 7,16,829 second doses and 23,671 booster doses. PTI COR ROH ROH

