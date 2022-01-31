Puducherry adds 504 fresh cases of COVID-19

Puducherry Jan 31 (PTI) Puducherry reported 504 new coronavirus cases on Monday raising the tally in the Union Territory to 1,61,251.

In a press release, Director of Health G Sriramulu said 504 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 1,682 samples in the last 24 hours ending at 10 am on Monday. The fresh cases were spread over Puducherry (380), Karaikal (103), Yanam (15) and Mahe (six).

He said three more people, including an 82-year-old woman, succumbed to the infection taking the death toll in the UT to 1,931.

The Director said there were 9,700 active cases in Puducherry of whom 161 patients were in various hospitals receiving treatment and the remaining 9,539 patients were staying in home isolation.

Sriramulu said 1,828 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours while the overall recoveries now stood at 1,49,620.

The health department has so far tested 21,60,161 samples and found 18,10,791 samples out of them to be negative.

The department has administered 15,33,829 doses till now which included 9,21,142 first doses, 6,05,237 second and 7,450 booster doses.

The test positivity rate in the UT was 29.96 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.20 per cent and 92.79 per cent, respectively. PTI COR HDA HDA

