Puducherry adds 6 fresh COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,29,315

Puducherry, Dec 19 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry reported six new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,29,315, a Department of Health official said on Sunday.

The Puducherry region registered four of the six new cases while Mahe recorded the remaining two, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The Karaikal and Yanam regions did not add any fresh cases.

The number of active cases stood at 151 with 28 patients in hospitals and the remaining 123 were in home isolation, he said.

As many as 25 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Sunday while the overall recoveries stood at 1,27,284.

One more person hailing from Puducherry succumbed to the infection pushing the death toll to 1,880.

The test positivity rate was 0.36 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.43 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far tested 20,25,392 samples and has found 17,16,894 out of them to be negative.

The Department has so far administered 13,43,579 doses so far and they comprised 8,14,101 first doses and 5,29,478 were second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

