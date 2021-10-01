Puducherry adds 64 new COVID-19 cases, overall tally rises to 1,26,431

Puducherry, Oct 1 (PTI) Puducherry logged 64 fresh Covid- 19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,26,431, a senior official of the Health Department said on Friday. The number of active cases in the union territory fell below 800 as the count stood at 791.

The 64 new coronavirus cases were identified at the end of the examination of 5,365 samples, Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release.

The fresh infections were spread over Puducherry (38), Karaikal (16), Mahe (9) and Yanam (one), he added.

Of the 791 active cases, 114 were undergoing treatment in hospitals while the remaining 677 were in home isolation, the Health department Director said. As many as 103 patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, pushing the total recoveries to 1,23,800.

Sriramulu said no fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions of the union territory for the second straight day, adding the toll remained at 1,840.

The test positivity rate was 1.19 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.92 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far tested 17.96 lakh samples and found 15.25 lakh out of them to be negative.

The Department has so far administered 10,09,289 doses which included 6,93,970 first doses and 3,15,319 were second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

