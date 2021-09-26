Puducherry Adds 78 Fresh COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths Push Toll To 1,838

Puducherry logged 78 new Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours as the overall caseload rose to 1,26,090, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Sunday.

The union territory reported two deaths in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Sunday as the toll increased to 1,838, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The 78 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 4,677 samples and were spread over Puducherry (50), Karaikal (19) and Mahe (9). The Yanam region, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh, did not report any new infections.

The Health department Director said the number of active cases in the union territory stood at 901 with 119 patients in hospitals and the remaining 782 in home isolation.

As many as 107 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, he said, adding the overall recoveries stood at 1,23,351.

The test positivity rate was 1.67 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.46 per cent and 97.83 per cent respectively.

The Department has so far tested 17.72 lakh samples and found 15.04 lakh of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said so far 9,71,937 doses of the vaccine have been administered which included 6,81,362 first dose and the remaining 2,90,575 were second dose.

