Puducherry Adds 87 New Coronavirus Cases, 1 Death Pushes Toll To 1,845

Puducherry logged 87 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours pushing the cumulative caseload to 1,26,893, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Friday.

The 87 new cases identified at the end of the examination of 5,652 samples were spread over Puducherry (58), Karaikal (21) and Mahe (eight). No fresh case of infection was reported from Yanam.

According to the Director of Health G Sriramulu, the number of active cases in the union territory stood at 646 with 107 in hospitals and the remaining 539 in home isolation.

As many as 95 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday, he said, adding the overall recoveries stood at 1,24,402.

One more person succumbed to the infection in Puducherry in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 1,845, he said.

The Department of Health has so far tested 18.30 lakh samples and found 15.53 lakh out of them to be negative, the Director said.

The test positivity rate was 1.54 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.04 per cent respectively.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 10,40,861 doses which included 7,03.153 first doses and remaining 3,37.708 second doses.

