Puducherry adds four new coronavirus cases, overall tally rises to 1,65,914

Puducherry, Jun 9 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry logged four fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,65,914, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

There were no fatalities from any of the four regions in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Thursday, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release, adding that the death toll remained at 1,962.

The number of active cases stood at 35, he said.

Two patients recovered during the last 24 hours, he said, adding that the overall recoveries rose to 1,63,917.

The Department of Health has so far examined 22,61,418 and found 19,06,229 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 0.46 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.80 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 17,15,932 doses which comprised 9,68,019 first doses, 7,22,704 second doses and 25,209 booster doses. PTI Cor SS SS

