Puducherry adds nine new COVID-19 cases

Puducherry, Dec 28 (PTI): Puducherry clocked nine fresh COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,29,434, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Tuesday.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions for the ninth straight day and the death toll remained at 1,880, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The nine new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 2,265 samples and were spread over Puducherry (two), Karaikal (four) and Mahe (three). Yanam region, an enclave in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of infection in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Tuesday, the Director said.

The Health Department has so far tested 20,41, 074 samples and has found 17,30,197 out of them to be negative.

The number of active cases stood at 119 which included 38 patients in hospitals and 81 in home isolation, he said.

While 16 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours, the overall recoveries climbed to 1,27,435.

The test positivity rate was 0.40 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.46 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has so far administered 13,81,069 doses which comprised 8,29,775 first doses and 5,51,294 were second doses. PTI Cor SS SS

