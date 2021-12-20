Puducherry Clocks 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Overall Tally Rises To 1,29,325

The union territory of Puducherry logged 10 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 1,29,325, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Monday.

No fresh fatalities were reported from the union territory in the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Monday as the death toll remained at 1,880, Director of the Health Department G Sriramulu said in a release here.

The 10 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 831 samples and were spread over Puducherry and Karaikal regions (four each) and Mahe (two cases).

Yanam, an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any infection, he said.

The number of active cases stood at 129 with 32 patients underdoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 97 in home isolation.

The Health department Director said as many as 32 patients recovered and were discharged during the last 24 hours while the total recoveries climbed to 1,27,316.

Sriramulu said the department has so far tested 20,27,046 specimens and has found 17,17,718 out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate stood at 1.20 per cent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 per cent and 98.45 per cent respectively, the Director said.

The Health department has so far administered 13,45,193 doses which comprised 8,14,7148 first doses and 5,30,445 were second doses.

