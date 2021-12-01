Puducherry Clocks 41 New COVID-19 Cases

Puducherry recorded 41 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, raising the overall infection count to 1,28,965.

The new cases identified at the end of examination of 2,354 samples were spread over Puducherry 25, Karaikal 4, Yanam one and Mahe 11.

The active cases were 289 and they included 60 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 229 were in home isolation.

Director of health department, G Sriramulu said 35 patients recovered and were discharged during last 24 hours while the overall recoveries were 1,26,803.

One more person (an 86-year-old woman) died of infection in Mahe region today raising the toll to 1873.

The department of health has tested so far 19.85 lakh samples and found 16.84 lakh out of them to be negative.

The test positivity rate was 1.74 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.45 percent and 98.32 percent, respectively.

The Director said the department of Health has administered so far 12,34,704 doses which included 7,61,237 first doses and remaining 4,73,467 were second doses.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)