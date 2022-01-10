Puducherry Clocks 489 New COVID-19 Cases, Test Positivity Rate Shoots Up To 31.15%

The union territory of Puducherry logged 489 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours pushing the overall tally to 1,31,211 as the test positivity rate shot up to 31.15 per cent.

Puducherry had 444 new infections on Sunday while the test positivity rate was 13.87 per cent.

Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release that the 489 fresh cases were identified at the end of the examination of 1,570 samples and the new cases were spread over Puducherry (438), Karaikal (49) and Mahe and Yanam regions (one case each).

He said that the test positivity rate went up to 31.15 per cent from 13.87 per cent registered Sunday. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.43 per cent and 97.25 per cent respectively, he said.

The Health Department has so far tested 20,73,436 samples and has found 17,61,037 out of them to be negative.

The number of active cases stood at 1,722 with 112 patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 1,610 patients in home isolation.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality in the union territory in the last 24 hours and the death toll remained at 1,882.

The Health Department has so far administered 14,65,767 doses which included 8,85,544 first doses and 5,80,223 second doses.

Meanwhile, the territorial administration declared a holiday from Monday for all government-run, privately managed and government aided schools in the union territory for classes one to nine in the union territory in view of rise in number of fresh COVID-19 cases.

Home and Education Minister A Namassivayam had announced on Sunday that the schools would however, resume conducting online classes. The schools would remain closed for classes one to nine until further orders.

With the vaccination against the virus covering those in the age group of 15 to 18 years being taken up, no holiday has been declared for students of Classes IX to XII, official sources said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)