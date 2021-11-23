Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Seeks Interim Flood Relief Of 300 Crore From HM Amit Shah

Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy said on November 22, that he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the devastation inflicted by the recent floods in various sectors, including agriculture. Puducherry faced flooding of roads, inundation of low-lying regions, and crop damage due to a cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal, as rains lashed the Union territory earlier this month, putting life out of gear.

Chief Minister N Rangasamy, had visited urban and rural areas to examine the situation. C Jayakumar, Minister of Agriculture and Forests, also paid a visit to the rain-stricken areas of Bahur, Sivaranthagam, Upper Sathamangalam, and Lower Sathamangalam. Jayakumar expressed his condolences to farmers who showed him their damaged crops and urged officials to provide them with the appropriate help. After meeting with the inter-ministerial committee sent by the Centre to survey the damage in Puducherry and Karaikal, the Chief Minister told reporters that he has requested Rs 300 crore in interim relief. According to him, Puducherry and Karaikal have received exceptional rainfall, affecting up to 7,000 hectares of rice fields, horticulture crops, and other farm produce.

Previously, the team met with Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. According to the official press release, the Chief Secretary to the Puducherry administration, Ashwarni Kumar, briefed the team on the devastation caused by the rains. According to the announcement, the team will conduct visits on Tuesday to assess the extent of the damage. A Anbalagan, secretary of the AIADMK's east district, presented a memorandum to the visiting delegation requesting aid and support. He told PTI that through the memorandum, he brought the hardships of farmers and the poor to the attention of the team.

Boats were pressed into action to carry people out

Heavy flooding occurred at Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, India Gandhi Statue, Sivaji Statue, and Uzhavar Sandhai in the old bus stand area. Boats were pressed into action by social activists at Rainbow Nagar's 9th crossroads to carry people out. Water had entered the homes of 17 households in a Scheduled Caste settlement in Villianur commune. According to several media reports, Opposition Leader R Siva stated that some huts in the Villianur region had been damaged and demanded the government to pay Rs 20,000 in help to each of the rain-affected residents.

