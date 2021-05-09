Puducherry CM N Rangasamy Tests Positive For COVID-19; Will Be Treated In Chennai Hospital

Newly-appointed Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, May 9. He underwent a test at the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College Hospital after showing symptoms of Coronavirus and tested positive for the disease, a Health Department spokesperson said.

The 71-year-old CM is currently stable and will be shifted to MGM Hospital in Chennai for treatment. He left for Tamil Nadu in the evening, the official said. Rangasamy assumed office as the Chief Minister of the Union Territory on Friday.

The development comes amid a record spike of 26 Coronavirus fatalities in the Union Territory. The addition of 1,633 cases on Sunday took the caseload to 71,709, the health department said. As many as 965 have died due to the disease in Puducherry so far.

With the union territory of Puducherry witnessing a surge in infections, the territorial government on Saturday imposed a two-week lockdown starting from May 10, in a bid to curb its spread. The lockdown will be in force for two weeks from May 10 midnight to May 24.

Puducherry lockdown guidelines