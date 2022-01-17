Puducherry CM urges Centre to help Puducherry govt in expansion of airport runway

Puducherry, Jan 17 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Monday urged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari to extend cooperation to the Union territory government for expansion of the airport here.

Participating in the conference on ‘PM Gati Shakti’ for south zone held through virtual mode and conducted by the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry, Rangasamy said the runway is presently 1,502 metres long and it needs to be extended to 1,828 metres.

A release from the Chief Minister’s Office said Rangasamy had urged Gadkari to establish an airport in Karaikal in view of the spiritual and pilgrimage importance of the famous temple of Lord Saneeswarar situated in Tirunallar near Karaikal.

Rangasamy, who is heading an AINRC-Bharatiya Janata Party coalition government in the UT, also said the temple in Tirunallar sees lakhs of devotees from within the country and across the world. He said a ferry service between Puducherry and Karaikal was another immediate requirement.

Thanking the Union Transport ministry for sanctioning Rs 450 crore to develop road infrastructure between the Indira Gandhi square and Rajiv Gandhi square in the UT, the Chief Minister said this project would decongest vehicular traffic on the vital route.

He said the Centre should also introduce train services between Puducherry and Karaikal through Tranquebar, Sirkali and Cuddalore segments in neighbouring Tamilnadu.

Rangasamy made a strong case for linking Puducherry with Yanam region of the Union Territory in Andhra Pradesh by extending the service beyond Kakinada. The extension of East Coast railway service from Mahabalipuram and Puducherry was another requirement of the people of the UT, he said.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, who also participated in the video conference, said in a press release that she had pleaded for establishment of special economic zones (SEZs) in Puducherry and Karaikal. The LG said she had urged the Union minister to take steps to reopen the defunct textile mills in Puducherry to generate job opportunities besides development of ports and tourism-related infrastructure. PTI COR HDA HDA

