Puducherry CM's Own Cong MLA Raises Black Flag, Meets L-G Kiran Bedi To Complain About Him

Puducherry has witnessed multiple conflicts between Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lt Governor Kiran Bedi since 2016 on various governance and administration issues, and there were even issues between the AIADMK/BJP MLAs and Congress in many occasions.

But for the first time, Congress MLA N Dhanavelu from the Bahour constituency in Puducherry has given a written complaint against Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to LG Kiran Bedi.

Dhanvelu meets Kiran Bedi

The rebel MLA met LG Kiran Bedi on Monday evening and submitted a memorandum with complaints against the Chief Minister alleging stalling schemes for his Bahour constituency and about alleged corruption and illegal land deals happening at various levels. Lt Governor Bedi asked him to take the evidence to the CBI and asked him to revisit her after Pongal.

After meeting Bedi, Dhanavelu who spoke with the media said, "When she (LG Kiran Bedi) visits my constituency or any constituency, we generally don't go because the chief minister and other ministers have insisted us not to go (sic)."

"When I spoke about the bad condition of the hospital in my constituency, they said I should not speak out openly and pacified me, a person lost life in the hospital in my constituency and I couldn't stay silent seeing all these things. I've spoken against CM and ministers in the past and have argued with them regarding various issues. I couldn't tolerate any more and I am here," said the rebel MLA Dhanavelu who has also sought appointment to meet congress chief Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi after the Pongal season.

Kiran Bedi's statement

After the meeting, LG Bedi informed that "He was saying that he will like to produce evidence of blatant corruption in land deals being committed by HCM along with his son (sic). I told him he can approach the CBI office in Puducherry directly also for investigations. He said he would revisit me after Pongal and show me the evidence to be forwarded to CBI."

Meanwhile, the chief minister and the party whip are discussing what kind of action can be taken against the rebel MLA for crossing the party lines and looking for legal options to expel him from the party according to the sources within the Puducherry Congress. The chief minister is yet to respond to the allegations.

