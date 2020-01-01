'Raj Nivas Now A BJP Office': Puducherry CM's Tussle With L-G Kiran Bedi Reaches New Peak

The tussle between Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayansamy and Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi continued on Wednesday with the former labeling the Puducherry Raj Nivas as a "BJP office". In a series of tweets, Narayansamy alleged that even after Madras High Court ordering that Lt Governor should not interfere in the administrative powers of the elected govt, Kiran Bedi is trying to run a parallel government in the Union Territory. The two have been locked in a faceoff ever since the Congress government proposed to allow casinos, lotteries and breweries in Puducherry.

"Kiran Bedi is provoking the Opposition parties in the UT to draft petitions against Puducherry Congress' development projects which do not burden the people with more income tax," CM Narayansamy tweeted. He added, "Her personal opinions are reflected in the letters submitted by MLAs from AIADMK and BJP targeting the initiatives undertaken by us; It appears the Lt Guv's office has become a BJP office now."

Earlier, Kiran Bedi had rejected the government's proposal to open casinos, lotteries and breweries to earn more revenue, saying they are considered against the spiritual ethos and social fabric of Puducherry.

BJP opposes casino openings

This comes after a day the BJP's Puducherry unit presented a memorandum to Kiran Bedi in protest against the ruling Congress government to introduce casinos in the UT. A delegation of the party unit led by V Saminathan, an MLA, submitted the memorandum to Bedi at Raj Niwas, her official residence. Later, a statement from her office said the memorandum referred to the possibility of the cultural base of Puducherry getting affected if casinos were permitted and hence approval for them must not be given.

CM's memorandum

V Narayanasamy had earlier urged President Ram Nath Kovind to recall Bedi, saying she has been working in an "autocratic manner" and "overturning the Cabinet's decisions". Speaking to the media, Narayansamy said that he presented a memorandum to the President during his visit to the Union Territory on December 23. The Chief Minister said that he has requested the President to recall Bedi.

Bedi defends

In response to a question about the CM claiming that her office is trying to run a “parallel government”, Kiran Bedi said, “The Lt Governor’s position is entrusted with clearly laid down general financial powers and legal responsibilities under the UT Act (Government of Union Territories Act, 1963) and the business rules which govern the administration. However, the CM has reportedly been challenging these rules despite the fact that the UT Act, business rules and financial powers still remains with her office, Bedi added. She had spoken to Republic TV on the issue.

