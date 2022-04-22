Puducherry continues to remain COVID-19 free

Puducherry, Apr 22 (PTI) The union territory of Puducherry continued to remain COVID-19 free with nil active cases and zero fatalities being reported in the last 24 hours, a senior Health department official said on Friday.

No new cases were recorded in any of the four regions-Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam- during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM, Director of Health G Sriramulu said in a release.

The department examined 181 samples in the last 24 hours and did not find any fresh infections, he added.

He said the cumulative caseload remained at 1,65,777 and the overall recoveries stood at 1,63,815.

Sriramulu said the death toll also remained at 1,962 as there were no virus-related fatalities.

The test positivity rate was zero and the fatality and recovery rates remained at 1.18 per cent and 98.82 per cent respectively, the Director said.

Sriramulu said that the Health department has so far administered 16,69,942 doses which comprised 9,62,089 first doses, 6,89,307 second and 18,546 booster doses. PTI COR KH SS SS

